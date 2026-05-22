Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Student groups including SFI demand independent probe into death of UoH student

The unions demanded time-bound action against those allegedly responsible for the "assault, coercion and public humiliation" of Kundu.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 01:00 IST
India NewsHyderabadAssaultRagginghumiliated

Follow us on :

Follow Us