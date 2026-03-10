Students, govt staffers, bankers held for holding mule bank accounts for commission used for cyber frauds

<p>Hyderabad: Women, children, lecturers, government employees were among the arrested for holding mule accounts in Telangana for commission. Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in a special 'Operation Crackdown 1.0' arrested 15 women, seven students, two lecturers, and one government employee working in the Electricity Department as they acted as mule account holders who allowed cyber fraudsters to use their bank accounts in exchange of commissions up to 5 % on each fraudulent transaction routed through their accounts.</p><p>During the operation, police seized 63 mobile phones and 208 bank passbooks and cheque books that were being used to facilitate cyber fraud activities. During this first ever simultaneous operation 137 police teams consisting of 512 personnel conducted surprise checks at 137 identified bank branches across Telangana, at the same time recently and verified 1,888 suspicious mule bank accounts linked with 9451 crime links across India involving an estimated loss about Rs 100 crores. The operation resulted in registration of 549 FIRs, identification of 626 suspects and arrest of 208 accused persons.</p>.Telangana police launches 'Op Crackdown' to dismantle cybercrime ecosystem.<p>The accused come from diverse professional and social backgrounds highlighting the widespread nature of cyber-enabled financial crimes. Those arrested include two bank employees from Bank of Maharashtra and Jubilee Hills Merchant Cooperative Bank along with software engineers, businessmen, private employees, healthcare workers, students, and daily wage labourers. The age of the accused ranges from 19 to 45 years, indicating that individuals from various sections of society are being lured or recruited into such illegal activities.</p><p>Investigators also found that some mule account holders opened online or virtual bank accounts using fake identities, fabricated KYC documents, and proxy mobile numbers, enabling fraudsters to operate anonymously and move money rapidly through multiple accounts.</p><p>In Warangal a mule account holder was found to have used bank accounts belonging to his own family members for routing cyber fraud proceeds. During the course of investigation police further identified 52 associates and facilitators who played key roles in supporting the mule account network. Their activities included recruiting individuals to open bank accounts, arranging SIM cards, collecting ATM cards and PIN details, providing access to internet banking credentials, and coordinating cash withdrawals or fund transfers after the fraudulent amounts were credited.</p><p>Significantly, two bank employees were arrested by TGCSB headquarters Police Station and Komaram Bheem Asifabad Police Station for their suspected role in facilitating irregular account openings and failing to follow proper KYC verification procedures. In l9 bank branches more than 20 mule accounts were identified, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring and improved KYC verification by the banking sector.</p><p>One of the key findings of this operation was that many of the verified bank accounts were linked to cyber fraud complaints reported in other states through the NCRP system, even though there were no direct victims in Telangana. “Despite this. Telangana Police took proactive action to ensure that the State's banking system is not misused for cyber fraud anywhere in the country. In such cases the accused persons were arrested by invoking Section ll2 BNS, which enables legal action against persons who help assist or facilitate the commission of offences as an organized crime. Notably, this is one of the first instances in the country where Section I12 BNS has been effectively invoked in a large number of cases related to cyber fraud and mule bank account networks. Wherever links to crimes in other states were found the concerned State Police were informed for execution of PT warrants and further legal action,” said TGSCB director, Shikha Goel.</p><p>Further investigation and follow-up actions are being carried out by the concerned police units under close monitoring by TGCSB. The intelligence generated through Operation Crackdown 1.0 has helped investigators identify facilitator networks and operational patterns used by cyber fraud syndicates. Further investigation is underway to trace handlers, fund-flow chains. and larger interstate cybercrime networks. </p>