<p>Hyderabad: Around 100 students on the fourth floor of a coaching centre had a miraculous escape when a major fire broke out in a building near Mytrivanam, Ameerpet, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>, on Friday. As flames spread, many students found themselves trapped inside. Police and fire tenders rushed to the scene and launched swift rescue operations.</p><p>Students were safely evacuated using ladders from the fourth-floor balconies. No casualties or injuries were reported, though thick smoke engulfed parts of the building, sparking panic among students and other occupants.</p><p>Ameerpet's coaching centres, often called software training institutes, are known as the "Kota for professionals." This Hyderabad hotspot features crowded, multi-story buildings offering quick, specialized IT courses, earning it a reputation as the 'original' technical education centre.</p><p>Fire officials said that a ground-floor short circuit led to the fire as shopkeepers nearby stamped out sparks fast in Aditya Enclave's Annapurna Block, capping it at heavy smoke.</p><p>Locals jumped in first with buckets and fire trucks followed quickly to lock it down. Smoke billowed up to the first and second floors making the students in the coaching centre panic.</p><p>"As we got the call about the fire incident we rushed from three stations. Fire sparked in the ground floor which was able to be controlled later, No casualties or injuries," said District Fire Officer Ajmeera Sreedas.</p>