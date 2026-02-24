<p>In Hyderabad, a tenant was reportedly issued a formal notice by his apartment secretary after he brought a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/female-employee"> female colleague</a> home. The authority addressed the incident as a "mistake" and said such mistakes won't be accepted, and if repeated, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/internet-goes-gaga-as-bengaluru-tenant-claims-to-have-found-flat-within-a-day-2735489">tenant </a>would be asked to vacate immediately.</p><p>Amid several reasons that would make landlords furious, including unmaintained rooms, delayed payments and more, the case of a society secretary warning a man to not get his female coworker into his accommodation caught the attention of internet users after being shared on Reddit.</p><p>It has now gone viral on Reddit, with over 1,500 upvotes and hundreds of comments. </p>.<p><strong>What did the notice state?</strong> </p><p>The document, addressed to “Dear Residents,” stated that authorities had received complaints over the past month about tenants allowing “female collogues” into their flats on weekdays and weekends.</p><p>"This is to bring to your kind notice that we got a few complaints in our apartment residents from last 1 month that some residents are allowing female collogues to their flats in weekends/ weekdays , this is violating the apartment rules and regulations. The Apartments owners will not accept these type of mistakes from their tenants , and if the same mistakes may repeat in future they will inform those tenants to vacate their flats immediately (sic)," it read.</p>.Can apartments penalise you for hosting guests?.<p>A photo of the notice was posted on Reddit, with the caption, "Invited my female colleague over at my apartment for couple of times in last month for snacks, tea and dinner and got this notice from the secretary of the apartment." </p><p>The post received mixed reactions, with a few even pointing at spelling errors in the drafted letter and suggesting the secretary should better use AI tools to frame the document correctly. </p>