Sudanese passenger tests negative for Ebola, two more in isolation ward in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

<p>Hyderabad: A Sudanese passenger admitted to Gandhi Hospital's Ebola isolation ward in Hyderabad after developing a mild fever upon arrival at RGI Airport has tested negative for the virus. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ebola">Ebola</a> test results from Hyderabad-based CCMB arrived on Saturday morning. Hospital authorities said the patient will be discharged soon. Meanwhile two more Sudanese have also been admitted to the Ebola isolation ward and their test results are expected to arrive in a day or two.</p>.Amid Ebola scare, Sudanese national detected with fever placed at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital .<p>A Sudanese national was placed under isolation at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday after thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport detected fever. The passenger, who had travelled to the city for a scheduled knee surgery at a private hospital in the city, was flagged owing to both his elevated temperature and a travel history involving Uganda and South Sudan regions currently under active Ebola surveillance.</p><p>On Friday another two Sudanese who arrived at the airport and had fever were also moved to the Gandhi hospital's isolation ward and their samples were sent for Ebola testing.</p>