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Sudanese passenger tests negative for Ebola, two more in isolation ward in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

On Friday another two Sudanese who arrived at the airport and had fever were also moved to the Gandhi hospital's isolation ward and their samples were sent for Ebola testing.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaEbola virusGandhi Hospital

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