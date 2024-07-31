Suicide victim's family members storm police station in Hyderabad, demand action against husband

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hayathnagar police station as family members of a woman who was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home on Tuesday night stormed onto the station premises on Wednesday, demanding a change in sections of the FIR from a suspicious death to murder.

The family members alleged that the woman's husband had murdered her and that the police were trying to hush up the case. A few police constables received minor injuries during the squabble.

According to Hayathnagar CI, R Ramakrishna, Sujatha, 21, a native of Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam, was married to Ramavath Shiva, 23, an auto driver, a few years ago, and they both live in the Banjara colony of Hayathnagar.