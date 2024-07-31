Suicide victim's family members storm police station in Hyderabad, demand action against husband

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hayathnagar police station as family members of a woman who was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home on Tuesday night stormed onto the station premises on Wednesday, demanding a change in sections of the FIR from a suspicious death to murder.
The family members alleged that the woman's husband had murdered her and that the police were trying to hush up the case. A few police constables received minor injuries during the squabble.
According to Hayathnagar CI, R Ramakrishna, Sujatha, 21, a native of Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam, was married to Ramavath Shiva, 23, an auto driver, a few years ago, and they both live in the Banjara colony of Hayathnagar.
The couple was blessed with a daughter who is now six months old. Police rushed to the spot on Tuesday night after receiving information that Sujatha was hanging from the ceiling fan at her home. The body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem, and her husband Shiva was taken into custody by police.
While the police registered an FIR, Sujatah's family members alleged that hers was a murder by her husband but not a suicide.
On Wednesday morning, a large number of relatives and other family members of Sujatha staged a protest, demanding that the police change the case from suspicious death to murder. They had staged a sit-in and also tried to forcibly enter the police station.
The police had to use mild force to disperse the mob. Additional forces were also immediately pressed into the area from the nearby police stations to control the situation
Published 31 July 2024, 16:22 IST