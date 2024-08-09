Sunkishala retaining wall collapse kicks up a political storm in Telangana

BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, demanded a judicial probe into the incident. He also found fault with the government for hiding the incident for a week.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has been overseeing the Sunkishala project since 2021, which is aimed at providing drinking water to Hyderabad city.

HMW & SB had already launched a departmental inquiry to determine the reason for the 50-meter retaining wall's collapse.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka blamed the previous BRS government, claiming that the poor quality of the project’s construction mirrored issues seen in other projects launched during the BRS regime.

“The full responsibility for the Sunkishala accident lies with the Municipal Administration Department and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister is responsible for overseeing the Municipal Administration Department. If the government was not at fault, why did it keep the matter hidden for a week? The accident happened on August 2 during the Assembly session. The government should have made a statement about this in the House. The government did not address this issue during the Assembly session. Was the government unaware of the accident? Or did they ignore it? If you were unaware of the incident, it is shameful. However, you surely knew about it and kept it secret for a week,” said KTR.

He also added that if good things happen, the Congress government claims credit. If something bad happens, they make trivial attempts to blame BRS.

It is disgraceful to avoid responsibility and make false propaganda against the previous government, he said.

“A judicial inquiry should be conducted into this issue. Bhatti Vikramarka should make this announcement at the site of the incident. The Chief Minister is irresponsible and shows a lack of control over administration. Revanth Reddy's incompetence is the reason for keeping the matter hidden for a week. If Revanth Reddy was unaware of this, it shows his lack of control over administration as Chief Minister,” said KTR.