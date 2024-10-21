Home
Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing Grade-I posts exam in Telangana

'The exam is to happen today. Students have already entered the exam centres,' the bench noted.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:06 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 11:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTelangana

