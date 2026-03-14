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Surrendered Maoist leader Devuji seeks lifting ban on CPI (Maoist)

He also demanded the release of Maoist sympathisers jailed across the country under the label of 'urban naxals' or others by recognising them as "political prisoners".
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewsTelanganaCPI (Maoist)

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