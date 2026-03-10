Menu
Surrogacy racket, money-laundering: ED attaches properties worth Rs. 29.76 cr of arrested Hyderabad doctor

To project the procedure as genuine, their gametes were collected for implantation into a surrogate mother. However, the new born babies were sourced from poor and vulnerable parents
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 14:57 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 14:57 IST
HyderabadEnforcement DirectorateMoney Launderingsurrogacyracket

