<p>Hyderabad: Preliminary assessments by Telangana police indicated that suxamethonium chloride (succinylcholine) , an anesthetic used for humans before surgical procedures, was used in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/200-stray-dogs-killed-to-fulfil-panchayat-poll-promises-in-telanganas-kamareddy-toll-nears-500-in-a-week-3861117">mass killing of stray dogs</a> in rural areas of the state.</p><p>However, officials await forensic analysis to confirm the exact cause. During a month period, four separate incidents claimed lives of roughly 1,000 dogs across villages in a couple of districts, with 100 to 200 dogs killed per event in an organised manner by personnel hired by local village panchayat leaders.</p><p>Primarily used in human medicine for intubation and surgery, succinylcholine also appears in veterinary practice often combined with other drugs for animal euthanasia and immobilisation. Police have arrested one suspect caught while injecting the dogs.</p><p>"Police have seized suxamethonium chloride (succinylcholine) injections from the person executing these killings. More details are expected once forensic lab analysis reports arrive," Adulapuram Goutham, Animal Cruelty Prevention Manager at Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), told DH.</p><p>It is understood that election promises fueled the mass killing of stray dogs in Telangana. During recent panchayat polls, many candidates vowed to eradicate threats from dogs and monkeys. While monkeys are captured and relocated to nearby forests, newly elected sarpanches have hired professionals who poison stray dogs with syringes while they sleep, fulfilling their pledges.</p><p>The canines die within minutes, and their carcasses are buried around village outskirts. These killers charge around Rs 500 per dog, covering both poisoning and disposal. Most hired professionals used this suxamethonium chloride (succinylcholine) to kill the stray dogs.</p><p>"Succinylcholine chloride is a rapid-acting skeletal muscle relaxant used by healthcare professionals for short-term paralysis during surgeries, general anesthesia, and endotracheal intubation. It works by blocking nerve impulses to muscles, facilitating procedures or assisting in mechanical ventilation. But using it on dogs is extremely dangerous and often fatal, acting as a potent, rapidly acting neuromuscular blocker that causes paralysis. It is not used for medical treatment in dogs and, if administered, acts as a poison, causing severe muscle contractions followed by paralysis of the respiratory muscles," said a healthcare professional.</p>