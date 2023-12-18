TDP scion Nara Lokesh concludes historic Yuvagalam Padayatra

“Beginning the padayatra as the son of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, now Nara Lokesh has emerged as the new mass leader of the state, beginning a new chapter in the history of Andhra Pradesh politics,” said TDP Andhra Pradesh unit chief K Atchenaidu.

On the final day of the Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh's mother, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and other family members, along with thousands of TDP leaders, joined him as he achieved a historic milestone in Andhra Pradesh politics.

In his 226-day padayatra, Lokesh has covered 3,132 km across 100 Assembly constituencies in 11 combined districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In these 11 combined districts, he participated in 70 public meetings, 155 face-to-face meetings, 12 special programmes, and 8 Rachabanda programmes to learn about public issues during the Yuvagalam Padayatra.

He also received 4,353 written petitions from the public, and lakhs of people directly met the young leader and shared their problems. Nearly 1.5 crore people connected with Lokesh during the 226-day-long padayatra.

To mark the milestone, a culmination event will be held in Nellimarla, Vizianagaram on December 20 , with Naidu, and other TDP leaders, along with lakhs of people attending it.

On the concluding day Lokesh said after coming to power his government will extend its cooperation for the Vizag steel plant like allotting captive mines which are necessary for its survival.

Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) displaced met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra in Gajuwaka. The Steel Plant displaced brought to Lokesh's notice that even after 40 years justice is not done to them though they have given their lands for the project.

The displaced told Lokesh about the Centre's plan to privatise the Steel Plant and once the Centres goes ahead with it they will be the worst hit majority of them are yet to get compensation for the lands that they have given for the plant and also jobs as promised by the management. The displaced appealed to Lokesh to continue the steel plant in the public sector once the TDP is back in power in the coming polls.