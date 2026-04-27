<p>Hyderabad: The BRS strongly condemned remarks made in Parliament by BJP Bangalore MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a>, who allegedly compared the formation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> with the creation of Pakistan. </p><p>BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday termed the remarks as an insult to the self-respect of Telangana people.</p><p>He criticised both Congress and BJP MPs from Telangana for remaining silent in Parliament despite such statements. KTR remarked that had there been a BRS MP, an immediate and strong response would have been ensured on the floor of the House. At the state executive meeting of the BRS held on Monday as the party turned 25.</p><p>KTR revealed that Surya called him and gave an explanation about his remarks, KTR said that he conveyed strong objection and insisting that the remarks were inappropriate and hurtful. He said the BJP MP issued a clarification only after BRS raised the issue.</p><p>The BRS leader said that party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during the meeting provided comprehensive direction to the party leadership and cadre, extending greetings on the party’s Formation Day and expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the Telangana movement. He also announced the appointment of senior leader Jeevan Reddy as the party’s General Secretary.</p><p>He said that KCR elaborated on the dire conditions that prevailed in Telangana prior to the formation of the state and the political landscape of that time. He highlighted KCR’s 25-year-long struggle, marked by determination and strategic use of positions and resignations, which ultimately led to the achievement of statehood.</p>.Telangana: BRS opposes linking women's reservation with delimitation.<p>Post-formation, KCR detailed the governance model that prioritised welfare and development for all sections of society. KTR emphasised landmark initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, describing it as a globally unique scheme that directly supported farmers. </p><p>He contrasted this with the current situation, alleging that farmers are not receiving timely financial support, even after months.</p><p>KTR expressed concern over the hardships faced by farmers, stating that Telangana is once again witnessing an agricultural crisis similar to the pre-statehood era. He cited issues such as power cuts, farmer suicides, seed and fertiliser shortages, and delays in paddy procurement.</p><p>Rama Rao announced that KCR has directed a complete focus on party restructuring. All party committees, except the State Executive Committee, have been dissolved. New committees will be constituted soon.</p><p>He strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging him to maintain the dignity of his office and refrain from personal attacks.</p><p>He also alleged that the Chief Minister lacks understanding of policy matters and resorts to abusive language instead of constructive debate. KTR dismissed claims about the BRS party’s relevance, stating that Congress itself has struggled nationally for over a decade.</p>