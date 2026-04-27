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Tejasvi Surya explained remarks on comparing formation of Telangana to Indo-Pak partition: KTR

KTR said that KCR elaborated on the dire conditions that prevailed in Telangana prior to the formation of the state and the political landscape of that time.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaTejasvi SuryaK T Rama Rao

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