<p>The Telangana government will now protect the financial security of its elderly population through a bill that has been passed, "The Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Act, 2026" in the state assembly recently. The legislation establishes a structured legal framework that empowers dependent parents to claim a portion of their employed children's monthly salary directly and without intermediaries when they are unable to sustain themselves.</p><p>At the core of the legislation is a salary apportionment mechanism. Dependent parents, either one or both, may submit a written application before a designated authority seeking a share of their employed child's monthly salary. Once approved, the apportioned amount will be paid directly into the parents' bank accounts every month by the relevant Appointing Authority. The amount sanctioned shall not exceed 15 per cent of the employee's monthly gross salary or Rs. 10,000 whichever is less. To be eligible, parents must establish, on a prima facie basis, that they lack an adequate source of income to maintain their livelihood with dignity and that they genuinely require financial support from their child. Applications must also clearly state the parents' personal monthly income from all sources and the nature of support being sought.</p>.Telangana Assembly refers Hate Speech Bill to select committee following objections from BRS, BJP.<p>The State Government will designate the Collector and District Magistrate in each district as the Designated Authority responsible for adjudicating these applications. Upon receiving a claim, the Designated Authority must examine it, provide a fair hearing to both the applicant parent and the employee concerned, and dispose of the application within 60 days. If the claim is found justified, the authority will direct the Appointing Authority to begin monthly payments from the month following the date of the order.</p><p>Applications found to be not maintainable under the Act may be rejected within the same 60-day window, with reasons recorded in writing and communicated to all parties concerned.</p><p>To handle appeals and provide oversight, the government will constitute a Senior Citizens Commission within three months of the Act coming into force, through a notification in the Official Gazette. The Commission will consist of a Chief Commissioner and up to two Commissioners. The Chief Commissioner will be appointed from among persons who have served as a Judge of a High Court or as a Commissioner in the Senior Citizens Commission itself. The Commissioners will be individuals with wide knowledge and experience in law, social service, administration, and governance — and must hold a rank no lower than Commissioner or Director in the Government of Telangana.</p><p>According to the Bill the Chief Commissioner will hold general supervision and management of the Commission's affairs, assisted by the Commissioners, and will exercise all powers independently without being subject to direction from any other authority. The Commission will hold quasi-judicial powers equivalent to those of a Civil Court under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, while inquiring into matters under this Act.</p><p>Beyond the Commission, the government will also constitute a State Level Monitoring Body to closely track implementation of the Act across the state. The body's mandate is to ensure that the intended benefits reach elderly and dependent parents efficiently and to reduce hardship among the sick and aged.</p>