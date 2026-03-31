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Telangana Assembly passes bill to secure senior citizen's financial income

Dependent parents, either one or both, may submit a written application before a designated authority seeking a share of their employed child's monthly salary.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsTelanganasenior citizen

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