Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad dismisses disqualification plea against two BRS MLAs

BRS had filed petitions against Nagender and Srihari and eight other MLAs, alleging that they had defected to the ruling Congress after winning the election on a BRS ticket in 2023.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:00 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsTelanganaBRS

