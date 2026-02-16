<p>Hyderabad: The BJP secured the mayor's post in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC), where it emerged as the single-largest party, with independents' support. </p><p>However, in Nizamabad, another corporation where the BJP emerged as the single largest party with majority corporators, Congress clinched the mayor's position backed by AIMIM corporators. Congress swept the remaining five municipal corporations and BJP also grabbed chairman posts in Narayanpet and Bhainsa municipalities.</p><p>Elections for mayor and deputy mayor posts in municipal corporations, and chairman and vice-chairman in municipalities, took place on Monday. </p><p>Tension flared in areas with hung verdicts, as BRS and Congress workers clashed. Ahead of voting, high drama unfolded statewide, with newly elected corporators and councillors herded into party camps. In Karimnagar BJP's Kolagani Srinivas won the mayor post with Sunil Rao as deputy mayor. BRS boycotted the voting. In Nizamabad Congress party's Umarani secured mayor with 34 votes against BJP's 31. Despite BJP's 28 divisions (largest tally), Congress (17 divisions) gained from AIMIM's 14 corporators in exchange for deputy mayor and one BRS member. Of five ex-officio members, BJP holds three and Congress two, pushing Congress to 34 above the 33 majority threshold.</p>.India ahead in digital revolution, PM Modi, Andhra CM playing key role: Bill Gates.<p>Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy called the Nizamabad result a "firm rejection" of BJP's religious polarization attempts in North Telangana.</p><p>Addressing cadres at the Congress office post-election, Uttam said: "Congress has stalled BJP's efforts to polarize politics here. Our secular credentials remain our hallmark. We won't let Telangana fall victim to divisive politics like some northern states. We stand by all communities, ensuring unbiased development."</p><p>He blamed BJP for alienating communities but credited Congress's two-year rule with resolutions. Despite polarized politics, Congress leveraged strategic alliances, including AIMIM, to secure the mayor's post.</p><p>Union Minister Bandi Sanjay accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with ministers, BRS, and AIMIM, of blocking BJP's majority claim in Karimnagar.</p><p>Post-election, Sanjay questioned the opposition's unity. "Congress (14 seats), AIMIM (3), and BRS (9) total 26—below majority. Why block BJP democratically? What secret deals were struck?," he asked.</p><p>He likened BJP's win to "India's cricket triumph over Pakistan yesterday," calling it a victory in Karimnagar's "political kabaddi" despite rivals' maneuvers.</p>