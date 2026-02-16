Menu
Telangana: BJP wins Karimnagar mayor post; Congress snatches Nizamabad with AIMIM support

Elections for mayor and deputy mayor posts in municipal corporations, and chairman and vice-chairman in municipalities, took place on Monday.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 14:48 IST
Published 16 February 2026
India NewsBJPTelanganaAIMIM

