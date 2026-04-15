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Telangana: BRS opposes linking women's reservation with delimitation

KTR clarified that as per constitutional procedure, the sequence must be followed properly - first the census, then delimitation, and only thereafter any structural changes.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaBRSdelimitationK T Rama Rao

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