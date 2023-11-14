Telangana BSP chief Praveen Kumar booked for attempt to murder, dacoity

He said, 'We will not be afraid of your illegal cases.'

Praveen Kumar, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, said 'Kagaznagar Police of KB-Asifabad District booked a case of attempt to murder (307 IPC) and dacoity (395) on me, my son (who is a Ph D scholar in Delhi School of Economics) and 11 senior members of party on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Mr Konappa.