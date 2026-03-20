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Telangana budget gets outlay of Rs 3.24 lakh crore; sets sights to achieve $3 trillion economy by 2047

While presenting the budget, Vikramarka highlighted that in the financial year 2025–26, Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), at current prices, is Rs.17,82,198 crore.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsTelanganabudget

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