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Telangana cabinet appoints panel to design Rohith Vemula Act, okays Hate Speech Bill

The government has approved the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026, designed to curb posts that disturb communal harmony and speeches that incite riots and conflicts.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 19:10 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 19:10 IST
India NewsTelanganaRohith Vemula

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