Telangana cabinet meeting to be held on Dec 4, agenda not revealed

In a post on X, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said, “After a long time had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news.”

Dismissing some exit-poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS will fall short of a majority in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao had said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation will return to power with over 70 seats.