<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey 2024 colloquially known as the 'caste census' revealed that medium and large enterprises those with an annual turnover above Rs 10 crores are vanishingly rare across the entire state, as only 5,302 such businesses exist.</p><p>Of these, 12 per cent are owned by OC Komatis and BC-E Shaikh Muslims, followed by 7 per cent owned by OC Reddys. While entrepreneurial capital of this scale is limited across all communities, it is most scarce among Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 0.004 per cent and Scheduled Castes (SCs) at just 0.01 per cent.</p>.Telangana caste survey reveals over 2 lakh girl child marriages in state.<p>Backward Classes (BCs) stand at 0.02 per cent, and General Castes (OCs) fare somewhat better at 0.06 per cent though ownership at this level remains minimal across the board. Ownership of medium and large enterprises is a meaningful indicator of capital accumulation, entrepreneurial capability, and upward class mobility. Low representation in this category signals limited access to credit, markets, and business networks — the core enablers of economic advancement.</p><p>The income data tell a similarly unequal story. Only 4.4 per cent of Telangana's population falls within the annual income range of Rs 5–50 lakh. Among SCs and STs, a mere 2.1 per cent report incomes above Rs 5 lakh, reflecting minimal access to high-income opportunities. BCs stand slightly higher at 2.9 per cent, while General Castes (OCs) hold a pronounced advantage with 13.2 per cent of OC households earn above Rs 5 lakh annually.</p><p>In other words, OCs have three times the state average share of earners in this bracket, and five times the share of the lowest-represented groups, SCs and STs. This income range is significant because it signals economic stability, savings capacity, and the potential for upward mobility. Low community representation here points to constrained wealth accumulation, underemployment, or structural barriers to high-paying opportunities, according to the Survey.</p><p><strong>SCs, STs have either low incomes or predominant reliance on informal, untaxed earnings</strong></p><p>Also when individuals were asked if they pay income tax, only 10.3 per cent of individuals said yes. Just 6.0 per cent of SCs and 5.0 per cent of STs report paying income tax, reflecting lower taxable incomes and underrepresentation in formal, high-earning employment sectors. Backward Classes (BCs) fare somewhat better at 7.9 per cent, but still far behind General Castes (OCs), where an overwhelming 23.5 per cent are income tax payers. This disparity underscores the economic marginalization of SC, ST, and BC groups. A low proportion of income tax payers indicates widespread low incomes or predominant reliance on informal, untaxed earnings. It also signals limited engagement with formal economic structures and less fiscal contribution. This measure acts as a proxy for economic formalization and financial inclusion.</p><p><strong>No toilets</strong></p><p>Lack of access to toilets is a fundamental indicator of development backwardness, affecting hygiene, health, and personal dignity especially for women and girls. In Telangana, 13.3 per cent of households reported having no toilet. Lack of in-house toilets remains a key deprivation indicator. About 18.8 per cent of SCs and a very high 32.5 per cent of STs reported no toilet facilities, exposing health and sanitation risks. BCs show 10.8 per cent, whereas General Castes (OCs) have only 4.5 per cent, reflecting far better access to basic sanitation. This stark contrast reveals deep sanitation inequality across communities.</p><p><strong>Private Sector Job</strong></p><p>Low participation in private salaried jobs reflects limited access to formal education, employable skills, or urban labor networks. It may also signal social discrimination or occupational stagnation. This metric is essential to assess how communities are integrating into the modern economy. As part of the question on present occupation, 7.4 per cent of individuals between age 21-65 said working in the private sector as an employee.</p><p>Access to professional private sector jobs requiring higher education and skill levels is lowest among STs at 2.8 per cent, followed by SCs at 5.6 per cent and while BCs show moderate representation at 6.3 per cent. General Castes (OCs) record a significantly higher 14.8 per cent, which is twice the state average and about 5 times STs, underlining a gap in private sector participation and employability skills between upper and lower social groups.</p>