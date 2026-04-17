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Telangana caste census reveals inequality in income, business ownerships; SC/STs least represented

The income data tell a similarly unequal story. Only 4.4 per cent of Telangana's population falls within the annual income range of Rs 5–50 lakh.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsTelanganacaste censusSCSTincome

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