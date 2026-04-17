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Telangana caste survey: 89,000 child labourers exist in state, mostly from SC and ST

On an average, 31.3 people aged 25–65 are engaged in daily wage work
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:40 IST
India NewsTelanganaCastesurvey

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