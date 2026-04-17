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Telangana caste survey reveals over 2 lakh girl child marriages in state

Nearly two-thirds of all women in Telangana have not progressed past secondary education, the Telangana Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey-2024 said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsTelanganachild marriage

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