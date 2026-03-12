<p>Hyderabad: CBI officials served a fresh notice to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=K%20Kavitha%20">Telangana</a> Jagruthi founder and former MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=K%20Kavitha%20">K Kavitha</a> on Thursday afternoon at her Banjara Hills residence, in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi%20liquor%20scam">Delhi liquor scam</a> case.</p><p>The notice informed her of a CBI petition scheduled for hearing in the Delhi High Court on March 16. This follows the Rouse Avenue Court's recent acquittal of Kavitha, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others. The CBI plans to challenge the lower court's decision in the high court. Responding to the notice, Kavitha said she is consulting her legal team and will respond through official channels.</p><p>“I have been served a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at around 12.30 PM today, informing me of the petition being presented in the Hon’ble High Court on 16/03/26. I am in consultation with my legal team and will respond appropriately through official channels. As someone who is confident that truth will prevail, I intend to fully cooperate with the legal machinery. Serving a notice when an appeal is filed by the investigating agency in a higher court is the prescribed legal procedure and I would request all the relevant stakeholders to NOT misinterpret this in any way that could dent the sanctity of our legal framework,” Kavitha posted on social media.</p>.Why court freed Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha, Sisodia: Read the complete order here.<p>After the acquittal from the Rouse Avenue court, Kavitha last month said that the Delhi excise policy case was politically motivated, a vendetta against opposition parties. In her first reaction after a Delhi court discharged all accused, she insisted she had no involvement and accused it of targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao through character assassination.</p> <p>Arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, Kavitha spent over five months in jail before securing bail.</p>