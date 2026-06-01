Telangana CID dismantles inter-state online betting network, 11 arrested

<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has dismantled an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/betting">illegal betting</a> network linked to Dafabet, an online betting and gambling platform founded in November 2004 and headquartered in Makati, Philippines, and arrested 11 persons in connection with the case.</p><p><br>Investigations revealed that the accused were operating across multiple states, with data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) recording 225 complaints and 73 criminal cases against them spanning Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, pointing to a systematic pan-India operation.</p> <p>To apprehend the suspects, six special teams, each led by a DSP-rank officer, were deployed to New Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab. Despite the accused frequently changing mobile phones, SIM cards, and locations to evade detection, sustained surveillance and coordinated field operations over two weeks led to all 11 arrests.</p>.ED raids 17 locations in Parimatch betting probe.<p>Transit warrants have since been obtained, and the accused are being brought to the CID police station in Hyderabad to be produced before the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (Special Mobile) PCR Court, Karimnagar. The Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Director General, CID, tasked with combating illegal online betting and shielding citizens from the financial and psychological harm caused by such platforms.</p><p><br>The SIT traced the complainants' funds through a network of 46 mule bank accounts spread across eight layers, used to collect and route illegal betting proceeds. Forensic analysis of bank transactions, mobile numbers, email IDs, social media profiles, and WhatsApp groups further exposed a coordinated, multi-state criminal network.</p><p><br>“The accused promoted betting on cricket, casino games, and the Aviator platform through the Dafabet app. Victims were attracted with promises of easy money, bonuses, and high returns. Funds were collected via UPI IDs, QR codes, internet banking, and multiple bank accounts controlled by the network. Initial payouts were made strategically to build trust and encourage higher wagers,” said CID chief Charu Sinha.</p><p>She added that around 414 cases have been registered against various illegal online betting applications across the state. A total of 108 online betting applications were identified and proposals were submitted to MeitY, Government of India, resulted in their blocking. Around 37 online betting applications have been geo-fenced in coordination with Internet Service Providers (ISPs), restricting their access within Telangana. SOPs have been prepared and circulated to all investigating officers handling online betting cases to ensure uniform and effective investigation, added the CID chief. </p><p>“25 celebrities and social media influencers were counselled against promoting online betting platforms and encouraged to spread awareness about the associated harms. All police stations in Telangana are conducting awareness programmes at public gatherings to educate youth and families about the risks of online betting and to encourage reporting of suspicious activities,” said Charu Sinha.</p>