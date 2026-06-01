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Telangana CID dismantles inter-state online betting network, 11 arrested

Investigations revealed that the accused were operating across multiple states
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsTelanganaBetting

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