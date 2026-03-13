<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday assured that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/demand-for-work-from-home-rises-as-lpg-crisis-deepensin-bengaluru-3929937">LPG</a> would be supplied adequately to domestic consumers and directed district officials to take steps against black marketing.</p>.<p>Reddy, who held a meeting with senior officials on cooking gas and facing water shortage during summer, said government officials should take steps to dispel any misconceptions among people.</p>.<p>He asserted that tough measures would be taken against black marketing of LPG.</p>.2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai; officials say no need to panic buy fuel.<p>He also assured that LPG would be supplied adequately to hospitals and government hospitals, according to an official release.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao instructed officials to take up a daily review of LPG supply and vigilance by police at gas agencies to prevent black marketing.</p>.<p>He said currently there are 1.29 crore domestic connections and that adequate stocks are available as per demand.</p>.<p>He said oil marketing companies should take measures to ensure prompt supply to the consumers.</p>.<p>State Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, representatives of HPCL, IOCL, BPCL and other officials attended the meeting.</p>