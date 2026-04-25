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Telangana CM flags off Vikram-1, India’s first private orbital launch vehicle

The rocket is now en route to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaSriharikotaVikramA Revanth Reddy

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