<p>Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket, was flagged off on Saturday by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revantha-reddy">A. Revanth Reddy</a> from the Max-Q campus of Hyderabad-based space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace, marking a significant moment for the country's emerging private space industry.</p>.<p>The rocket is now en route to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satish-dhawan-space-centre">Satish Dhawan Space Centre</a> in Sriharikota. </p>.<p>The flag-off during which the Chief Minister ceremonially cleared the rocket's space-ready payload fairing, the protective structure that shields satellites during flight marks the completion of Skyroot's pre-flight testing programme at its Hyderabad facilities.</p>.<p> The rocket's propulsion stages have already been secured at the spaceport, with launch expected in the coming months following final integration operations.</p> <p>Skyroot co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana described the upcoming launch as a landmark moment for India's private space sector. Vikram-1 is a multi-stage orbital launch vehicle designed to deploy small satellites of up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit. Standing seven storeys tall, it features an all-carbon composite structure powered by in-house propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.</p>.Indian space programme rooted in international cooperation rather than competition: ISRO chief.<p>Co-founder and COO Naga Bharath Daka said the company had completed the most critical phase of testing and was ready to begin integration and launch campaign activities at the spaceport. "Today, we have taken a step towards removing this barrier and moving closer to orbit," he said.</p>.<p>The upcoming flight is the first of several planned Vikram-1 missions, through which Skyroot aims to progressively advance toward regular commercial launch operations for satellite operators worldwide entering a global market for on-demand satellite launches currently dominated by only a handful of companies. The launch will be conducted under the authorisation of IN-SPACe and with the technical oversight of ISRO.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the occasion marks a key milestone in Telangana's ambition to become a global leader in the aerospace sector.</p>.<p> He noted that the state government is focused on skilling youth for the industry through partnerships with global universities and industry leaders, and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting companies like Skyroot through strong policies, infrastructure, and a vibrant innovation ecosystem.</p>.<p>Skyroot's technology stack spans carbon composite rocket structures and solid (Kalam series), liquid (Raman series), and cryogenic (Dhawan series) propulsion systems all developed in-house at its 250,000 sq. ft. Max-Q and Infinity campuses in Hyderabad. The company has raised nearly USD 100 million from marquee global investors, including GIC and Temasek.</p>