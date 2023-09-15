Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana CM inaugurates nine new govt medical colleges

With this, the total number of government medical colleges in the state have gone up to 26 from five in 2014.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 07:44 IST

Follow Us

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday virtually inaugurated nine new government medical colleges across the state.

With this, the total number of government medical colleges in the state have gone up to 26 from five in 2014, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao, also known as KCR, said the number of medical seats have increased from 2,850 (2014) to 8,516 now.

Another eight new government medical colleges will be opened next year, he said.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao claimed that the inauguration of nine new government medical colleges in a single day is first in the history of medical education field in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 07:44 IST)
India NewsTelanganaK Chandrasekhar Rao

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT