Telangana CM meets World Bank president in United States, to partner on several projects benefiting state

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has met World Bank President Ajay Banga in the US and held discussions, and the latter would partner with the state on several fronts and projects "to make a positive, ambitious and impactful outcome on the lives of over four crore people."

The potential areas for partnership being outlined through explorations and deliberations would include initiatives on skills development, urban rejuvenation and reimagination, Net Zero developments, citizens’ healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records, among others, an official release said on Wednesday.