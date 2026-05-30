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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appears before court in Hyderabad over cases registered during BRS regime

The case at Kamalapur police station was booked in 2021 over the alleged violation of Covid-19 norms, including not wearing a mask.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:58 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:58 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaBRSCourtRevanth Reddy

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