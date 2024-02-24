Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to take steps to prevent water scarcity in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take steps to ensure that Hyderabad does not face water scarcity.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on various civic issues concerning Hyderabad Friday night, asked them to prepare plans to supply drinking water from Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma and Ranganayaka Sagar, near Hyderabad, reservoirs to the city.

He instructed them to create clusters of ponds outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad.