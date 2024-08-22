Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attacks BRS, asks 'why KTR not questioning BJP over Adani issue'

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, staged a protest over the Adani issue at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

They demanded the resignation of the SEBI chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, and called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group-SEBI chief links.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fled without answering the Adani Scam in the Parliament, he said Modi alone doubled India's debt burden as against 16 Prime Ministers who ruled the country.