Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attacks BRS, asks 'why KTR not questioning BJP over Adani issue'

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, staged a protest over the Adani issue at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Thursday.
They demanded the resignation of the SEBI chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, and called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group-SEBI chief links.
Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fled without answering the Adani Scam in the Parliament, he said Modi alone doubled India's debt burden as against 16 Prime Ministers who ruled the country.
"Modi and Amit Shah are like 'Hum do.. Hamare do' . The two BJP leaders' approach seems to be defrauding the world. Evil forces are robbing the country. Demanding SEBI Chairman should resign immediately or the centre should shunt the chairman out,” Reddy said.
He further said BJP has become a big threat to the country. "It is the responsibility of every Congress worker to eliminate the menace," he said.
He also questioned why are BRS leaders not questioning BJP on the scam. "We are least bothered if the BRS merged with BJP. Why is KCR not questioning BJP and KTR not posting messages about this robbery on Twitter?," the Telangana Chief Minister asked.
Demanding BRS to clarify its policy on JPC, he added, "It is enough to prove that the BRS has been supporting the BJP which is looting the country's wealth."
CM Reddy also berated BRS leader K T Rama Rao for opposing the move to install a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state Secretariat complex.
“BRS leaders are making hue and cry on the installation of the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat. No forces will remove the statue. If anyone touches the Rajiv Gandhi statue, they will end up receiving bruises on their back. Let those forces come forward and announce the date to remove the statue. BRS leaders are making comments on Telangana Talli after losing power. Sonia Gandhi is a living example of Telangana Talli. The Telangana Talli statue will be installed inside the Secretariat on Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9. We will prove that we are true heirs of Telangana Talli," the chief minister said.
