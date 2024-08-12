Telangana CM Revanth Reddy begins Korea tour, holds talks with LS Corp, Hyundai Motors seeking investments

Hyderabad: After the US leg of their international tour aimed at attracting investments into Telangana, a high-level delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu landed in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.

The Telangana delegation's first day in Seoul started with wide-ranging conversations with one of Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates, the LS Corp - which was formerly a part of the LG Group, Hyundai Group, and the Korea Federation of Textile Industry.

Revanth's team met with LS Group Chairman Koo Ja Eun and their senior leadership.



"Our discussions covered a wide range of interests, including manufacturing investments in Telangana for electric cables, gas and energy, and batteries. The LS team will visit our state shortly on my invitation. I am very positive we will formally welcome them to Telangana as investors in the coming days,” Revanth said.