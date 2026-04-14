<p>Hyderabad: A day after unveiling a 'Hybrid Model' over increasing the Parliament seats, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> called for a protracted struggle against the Union government, demanding to increase the seats in southern states based on the pro-rata principle during the delimitation of the constituencies.</p><p>Participating in the 135th birth anniversary of the architect of the India Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chief Minister warned that the BJP conspired to reduce the seat quota to Southern states under the pretext of increasing representation based on a 50 per cent growth. </p><p>"It is high time we should unite and fight for an increase in seats in the southern states based on the pro-rata principle," he said.</p><p>BJP is engaging in conspiracies regarding the delimitation of constituencies. The Centre's move would result in grave injustice to women, SC and ST communities in the Southern states, Revanth Reddy said and questioned the Union Ministers from Telangana if they are aware of the centre's attempt to reduce seats in Southern states.</p><p>Stating that his government accorded top priority to the empowerment of the SC community, Revanth Reddy pointed out that the BRS rulers never garlanded and paid homage to Dr Ambedkar statue during the 10 year rule. </p><p>The Chief Minister slammed former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not attending the assembly sessions. KCR insulted the Speaker by staying away from the sessions, he said. </p><p>"Are not the sons and daughters of the Dalit community entitled to serve as the Finance Minister and Health Minister? It was the people-centric government which brought about a transformation where those who once insulted Dalits are now compelled to request a Dalit individual for a microphone to speak in the Assembly,” he said.</p>.'Deceptive': Congress slams Centre over delimitation, flags 'disadvantage' to South Indian states.<p>Further, the Chief Minister appealed to people to bury the BRS for its betrayal politics. Some leaders are attempting to sabotage the government's efforts to the empowerment of poorer sections.</p><p>On Monday talking about the delimitation of the constituencies, Revanth Reddy proposed a "Hybrid Model". Of the 272 seats proposed to be increased, 136 seats should be allocated based on a pro-rata basis and the remaining 136 seats should be allocated based on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Priority should be given to those states that contribute the largest share to the national gross output, he said.</p><p>Further, the Chief minister took strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ proposal of 50 per cent increase in seats. This would be detrimental to the very survival of the nation. </p><p>Revanth Reddy explained that the disparity in seats between Kerala which has 20 seats and Uttar Pradesh which has 80 seats stands at just 60 seats. If the 50 per cent increase is implemented, this gap would widen to 90 seats. </p><p>The gap in seats between Telangana and Uttar Pradesh would widen to 94 seats. The Southern states collectively hold 130 seats if increased by 50 percent this total would rise to only 195 seats. The Northern states which currently hold 413 seats will have 621 MP seats.</p><p>Revanth Reddy said that he would write a letter to all southern state chief ministers and also small states like Punjab and Delhi seeking their cooperation in the fight against the discrimination against the fast developing states in the delimitation process.</p>