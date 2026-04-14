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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls for protracted struggle against increase in Parliament seats

Revanth Reddy pointed out that the BRS rulers never garlanded and paid homage to Dr Ambedkar statue during the 10 year rule.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

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