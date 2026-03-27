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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for state-based firms to spend 50% of CSR funds within the state

The creation of a dedicated 'Telangana CSR Portal' was also approved during the CM's review meeting with officials.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:20 IST
TelanganaRevanth Reddy

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