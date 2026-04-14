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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi to convene all party meet on delimitation issue

Revanth Reddy said that given the seriousness of the issue and its implications for the country's future, the matter must be addressed through broad-based consultations and consensus-building.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

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