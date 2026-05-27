Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy writes to Maharashtra CM over Tummidihatti barrage

The Maharashtra government also assured that it would extend cooperation in obtaining the necessary clearances.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsHyderabadMaharashtraTelanganaDevendra FadnavisAmbedkarA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us