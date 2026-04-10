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'Telangana completely free of Naxals', says DGP Shivadhar Reddy as 42 Maoists surrender

The DGP said, 'Overall, the efforts of the Telangana Greyhounds and District Police, led by the Special Intelligence Branch in 2026, mark a decisive turning point in the fight against extremism.'
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsTelanganaNaxalsMaoistsCPI (Maoists)

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