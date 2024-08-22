Telangana Congress, CM, Ministers hold protest demanding JPC probe into Adani issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, his ministerial colleagues and party legislators on Thursday took part in a dharna here demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid was among the party leaders, who also took part in the protest.

Holding placards "The Truth Will Prevail" and raising slogans, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders and workers, as part of a nationwide agitation, took out a rally from Gun Park to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and later participated in the dharna in front of the ED office premises.