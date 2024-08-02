Telangana Congress leader's name comes up in H1-B visa lottery rigging row, he calls it 'false propaganda'

To estimate how many H-1Bs were captured by multiple-registration abuse, Bloomberg reporters calculated how many H-1B approvals were associated with candidates whose names were submitted multiple times in the same lottery.

“Kandi Srinivasa Reddy had created his own small company with a grand ambition to become 'the Amazon of staffing.' A self-described 'common farmer’s child' from a cotton-growing region in India, Reddy had earned a master’s degree in the US and worked as a tech consultant, eventually settling near Dallas. In 2013, he started his own outfit called Cloud Big Data Technologies LLC,” said the report.

The report further said that much of Reddy's firm’s strategy involved working the US immigration system. Cloud Big Data would look for tech workers who needed an H-1B to remain in or move to the US, offering recruiters up to $8,000 a head, according to online ads. After winning an H-1B, Reddy’s company would rent the workers on contract to corporations such as Meta Platforms Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc., visa applications show. The company said in its online advertisements that it collected 20 percent or 30 percent of the worker’s pay, an amount that could reach $15,000 or more each year for a typical worker.

Following the release of Bloomberg's report, Srinivas Reddy released a statement claiming that his political rivals, oblivious to his ascent, had been targeting his business operations, which he had been legitimately conducting by securing all necessary approvals from the governments. He also threatened to sue, issuing legal notices to those involved in spreading false propaganda against him. He also said he was filing cases with the cyber police against the social media handles and channels spreading 'fake' news and information internationally against him.