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Telangana Congress leader Jeevan Reddy quits, charges party of violating Constitution

In his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he charged that the party was itself violating the Constitution it professed to defend.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTelangana

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