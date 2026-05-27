Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana Congress leader pushes party member to the ground, Minister calls it 'minor misunderstanding'

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who attended the meeting, said the incident was only a "minor misunderstanding" which was resolved.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsHyderabadCongressIndiaTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us