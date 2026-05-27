Telangana Congress leader pushes party member to the ground, Minister calls it 'minor misunderstanding'

<p>Hyderabad: Two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress </a>leaders from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>were on Wednesday engaged in argument and pushing leading to one of them falling down. The two later mended fences.</p><p>Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who attended the meeting, said the incident was only a "minor misunderstanding" which was resolved.</p><p>At a meeting on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls held at the Telangana Congress headquarters here, party leaders Feroz Khan and Osman Ali, were involved in an argument. Both contested as party candidates in assembly elections in the past.</p><p>News channels showed Feroz Khan falling down after being pushed by Osman Ali though the former stood up immediately.</p><p>State ministers Mohammad Azharuddin and Prabhakar and other leaders were present in the meeting.</p>.Congress flags ‘contradictions’ in Supreme Court judgement on SIR.<p>Khan, who said the issue was about sitting in the VIP chairs in the meeting, said Ali is his "elder brother" and that the matter has been resolved.</p><p>"He (Osman Ali) realized. He came and kissed me. No problem. Small issue. It has been solved. It was a small misunderstanding which we addressed," he told reporters.</p><p>Prabhakar, incharge minister for Hyderabad, said no major issue happened. "Feroz Khan and Osman are leaders who are committed to Congress ideology. Congress always fights for people's issues. Both leaders spoke and hugged each other to avoid an unnecessary scene over the issue. False propaganda to hurt internal unity of Congress should end," Prabhakar said in a post on X.</p><p>Observing that the objective of the meeting was to discuss preparedness vis-a-vis SIR, he said it is not correct to twist and spread false information about the internal issues of Congress.</p>