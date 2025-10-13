Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visits Chandigarh, meets family of Haryana IPS officer who died by suicide

Speaking to the local media later, Bhatti Vikramarka said that Puran Kumar had served as Additional DGP in Haryana and had also worked in the highly prestigious Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 12:47 IST
India NewsTelanganaHaryanaSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us