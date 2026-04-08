<p>Hyderabad: Karreguttalu, the chain of hills and valleys straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border long dreaded as a hideout for top <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxal">Naxal</a> leaders and a guerrilla training ground for the banned outfit may soon be transformed into a tourist destination on the Telangana side. </p><p>In a significant step, the state has for the first time in decades laid the foundation for a police outpost near Karreguttalu, in Pamunuru village. Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy announced plans to develop the area, renowned for its scenic natural beauty, into a prominent tourist destination.</p><p>To ensure visitor safety and security, a foundation stone for a new police outpost has been laid. An inter-agency coordination centre will also be established to strengthen collaboration among the Forest Department, Revenue Department, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crpf">CRPF</a>, and the Police Department. Karreguttalu served as the epicentre of anti-Naxal operations under 'Operation Kagar' throughout last year.</p>.Amit Shah's speech on Naxal issue outstanding: PM Modi.<p>The hill range, comprising 15 to 20 adjoining peaks, has long been a strategically vital stronghold for the Maoists. Standing at an altitude of 5,000 metres, its inhospitable terrain remains inaccessible to even a majority of the local population. </p><p>For decades, the hills provided perfect cover not only as shelter but also as a site for military drills and training conducted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoist">Maoists</a>. Stretching 25 to 50 kilometres, the range is defined by waterfalls, caves, and narrow valleys at its core.</p><p>Last year, security forces participating in Operation Kagar established a temporary base camp within the range, hoisted the Indian national flag, and installed a mobile communication tower near the hills.</p><p>Shivadhar Reddy recently visited the Karreguttalu hills in Mulugu district and declared the area free from Naxal influence. During the visit, he laid foundation stones for multiple developmental projects in Pamunuru village and affirmed that there is no Naxal presence in the region. </p><p>He also assured sustained support for the development and welfare of the Guthi Koya tribal community. As part of welfare initiatives, the DGP extended assistance to seven underprivileged families of Pamunuru village, comprising one auto-rickshaw, one two-wheeler, and monthly essential provisions.</p>.Senior Maoist leader C Narayana Rao surrenders, AOB area nearly cleared of top Naxal leadership.<p>Later in the day, Shivadhar Reddy also visited the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the 39th Battalion, CRPF, at Pamunuru, where he interacted with deployed jawans, commended their dedicated service, and stressed the importance of close coordination between the Police and CRPF. He underlined the need to maintain strategic dominance in the Karreguttalu hills to keep the area Naxal-free and ensure long-term security in the region.</p><p>The DGP, accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Telangana, Suvarna, also inaugurated a women-led nursery at Mormoru. The project aims to promote women's participation in afforestation and generate sustainable livelihoods through nursery-based activities.</p>