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Telangana eyes to make Karreguttalu, once Naxal stronghold into tourist destination

In a significant step, the state has for the first time in decades laid the foundation for a police outpost near Karreguttalu, in Pamunuru village.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsTelanganaNaxalsMaoist

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