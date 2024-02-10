Telangana government presents Rs 2.75 lakh crore vote on account budget for FY 2024-25

Alleging that the previous BRS government left the state bankrupt, Vikramarka said the burden of unplanned loans is now posing a challenge. "Yet, we will stand by the people with planned developmental goals," he said.

The Congress government is planning to cut down wasteful expenditure in day-to-day government operations and also by curbing expenditure on unwarranted infrastructural assets.

"Our budget focuses on people’s overall development, progress and their happiness," the Finance Minister said. According to Vikramarka, the budget is to fulfill the Congress government’s commitment of establishing Indiramma Rajyam (welfare governance of former PM Indira Gandhi) in Telangana. The central focus of the budget is overall development of Telangana, he added.