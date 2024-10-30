Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana government prohibits production, sale of mayonnaise for one year

Mayonnaise (or Mayo) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 16:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 16:32 IST
India NewsTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us