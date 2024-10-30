Telangana government prohibits production, sale of mayonnaise for one year

<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday prohibited the production, storage and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs for one year with immediate effect following complaints of it being a suspected cause of food poisoning.</p>.<p>The state Commissioner of Food Safety issued an order to this effect.</p>.<p>"As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, Mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months," the order said.</p>.<p>Mayonnaise (or Mayo) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice.</p>.<p>It is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetizers, snacks, shawarma and various dishes.</p>