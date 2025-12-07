<p>Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala with the proposed Radial Ring Road (RRR) after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata, with the interchange at Raviryal already named the 'Tata Interchange'.</p><p>In another exciting proposal, and what will be a first for planet, a road will be named after the 45th and 47th United States President, Donald Trump. The high-profile road along the United States Consulate General building in Hyderabad's Financial District Nanakramguda is set to be called 'Donald Trump Avenue'.</p><p>Sources said the Telangana government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, informing them about the plans. Earlier this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi had proposed naming important roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.</p>.'Congress has Muslim League mindset, spreading hatred against Hindus': BJP on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remarks.<p>Additionally, it has been decided to name a prominent stretch as the 'Google Street', recognising the global impact and contribution of Google Maps and the corporation at large. The road along its upcoming campus, set to be Google's largest campus outside the US, at Hyderabad's Financial District, will be recognised.</p><p>These proposals are part of the Telangana government's initiative to position the state as a symbol of innovation-driven India.</p><p>Besides, Microsoft and Wipro are likely to get recognition on the city's topography with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the government's vision.</p><p>The state government is also considering dedicating some more roads in honour and recognition of distinguished individuals and corporations.</p>