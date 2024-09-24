Telangana government to roll out family digital cards

As a pilot project, digital cards initially will be issued in one urban and one rural area within each Assembly constituency, and prepare an action plan accordingly. The family digital card will include each family member's health profile, making it useful for future medical services.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review on family digital cards with the top officials of state Medical and Health and Civil Supplies departments at his residence on Monday. He instructed the officials to conduct a study on the benefits of the digital cards, which were already issued in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka, and submit a comprehensive report.

The report will also explain the challenges facing the use of cards for multiple services by the people.