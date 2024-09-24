Telangana government to roll out family digital cards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is envisaging the rollout of family digital cards to every family in the state. The single card will enable access to medical care services, as well as ration and other welfare scheme benefits.
As a pilot project, digital cards initially will be issued in one urban and one rural area within each Assembly constituency, and prepare an action plan accordingly. The family digital card will include each family member's health profile, making it useful for future medical services.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review on family digital cards with the top officials of state Medical and Health and Civil Supplies departments at his residence on Monday. He instructed the officials to conduct a study on the benefits of the digital cards, which were already issued in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka, and submit a comprehensive report.
The report will also explain the challenges facing the use of cards for multiple services by the people.
Revanth Reddy asked the officials to select one Urban area and a Village in each Assembly constituency and prepare an action plan for issuing the family digital card on a pilot project. He emphasized that the family digital cards should help the card holders to avail all the welfare scheme benefits including medical care, ration and other state sponsored programs.
The health profile of each family member will be included in the family digital card which is useful to provide medical services to the family members in the future.
The Chief Minister ordered the officials to provide an option to update the details of the family members mainly by addition and deletion of names of the family from time to time in the card and also set up a special mechanism at the district level for system monitoring of the family digital cards.
Published 24 September 2024, 13:21 IST