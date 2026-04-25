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Telangana governor clears Azharuddin & Prof Kodandaram as MLCs, ending prolonged suspense

The recommendation file, which included Prof Kodandaram's nomination alongside Azharuddin's, had originally been submitted by the cabinet in August 2024.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsTelanganaMohammad Azharuddin

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