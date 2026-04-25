<p>Hyderabad: The prolonged suspense over two key Legislative Council nominations came to an end on Saturday as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla approved the names of former Indian cricket captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohammad-azharuddin">Mohammad Azharuddin</a> and Telangana movement ideologue Prof K Kodandaram as MLCs under the Governor's quota, government sources said.</p>.<p>The decision came under considerable constitutional pressure. Azharuddin was sworn in as a cabinet minister on October 31, 2024, but had not secured membership of either House of the state legislature.</p>.<p>Under constitutional provisions, a non-legislator appointed to the cabinet must become a member of one of the Houses within six months, a deadline set to expire on April 30.</p>.<p>His continuation in the chief minister A Revanth Reddy cabinet hinged entirely on the Governor approving the cabinet's recommendation to nominate him to the Legislative Council. Following his induction as minister, Azharuddin had been assigned the portfolios of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises.</p>.<p>The recommendation file, which included Prof Kodandaram's nomination alongside Azharuddin's, had originally been submitted by the cabinet in August 2024.</p>.<p>It remained pending first with the previous Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, and then with his successor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who assumed office in March 2026.</p>.All eyes on Telangana governor as ex-cricketer Azharuddin's cabinet future hangs in balance.<p>The matter gained fresh urgency after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Raj Bhawan recently, with the two nominations topping his agenda.</p>.<p>TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud welcomed the Governor's decision, describing it as a positive and fitting development. He said that nominating individuals who have served society with distinction in public life, sport, and social movements reflects the strength and maturity of the democratic system.</p>.<p>He praised Prof Kodandaram's role in the Telangana statehood movement as historic, noting that he was among the leaders who gave a powerful voice to the people's aspirations and brought the cause of Telangana's self-respect to national attention.</p>.<p>He further observed that legislators with diverse, real-world experience make governance more effective, and expressed confidence that both nominees would contribute meaningfully to the Legislative Council's deliberations and to the state's development.</p>